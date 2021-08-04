LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.10% to $2599.50, copper price down by 1.62% to $9608.50, lead price down by 0.46% to $2396.00, nickel price down by 2.04% to $19311.00, tin price down by 0.69% to $34698.00, zinc price down by 2.31% to $2977.00, molybdenum price stood at $39992.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.