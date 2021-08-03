Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

Lithuanian PM congratulates Pashinyan on reappointment

Lithuanian PM congratulates Pashinyan on reappointment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his reappointment.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I wish you and your Government all the success in building a better, more democratic, and prosperous future for the people of Armenia! You can count on Lithuania‘s support,” Šimonytė tweeted.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]