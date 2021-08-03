Lithuanian PM congratulates Pashinyan on reappointment
13:16, 3 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his reappointment.
“Congratulations Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I wish you and your Government all the success in building a better, more democratic, and prosperous future for the people of Armenia! You can count on Lithuania‘s support,” Šimonytė tweeted.
