Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov defeated Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov 5:0 at the Tokyo Olympics, making his way to the lightweight semi-finals where he will face Keyshawn Davis of the United States.

The semi-final will take place on August 6.

Meanwhile, athlete Levon Aghasyan failed to pass the triple jump qualification with a score of 16.42.

Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57kg) will have his first bout on August 4.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 








