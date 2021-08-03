Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics
07:22, 3 August, 2021
TOKYO, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov defeated Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov 5:0 at the Tokyo Olympics, making his way to the lightweight semi-finals where he will face Keyshawn Davis of the United States.
The semi-final will take place on August 6.
Meanwhile, athlete Levon Aghasyan failed to pass the triple jump qualification with a score of 16.42.
Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57kg) will have his first bout on August 4.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version