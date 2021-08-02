Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Gnel Sanosyan appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Gnel Sanosyan was appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the decree is published on the official website of the President.

Earlier Gnel Sanosyan was relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor.








