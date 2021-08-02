Asian Stocks down - 02-08-21

TOKYO, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI up by 1.82% to 27781.02 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 2.05% to 1940.05 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.97% to 3464.29 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.06% to 26235.80 points.