Asian Stocks down - 02-08-21
TOKYO, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 August:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI up by 1.82% to 27781.02 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 2.05% to 1940.05 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.97% to 3464.29 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.06% to 26235.80 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 18:46 Alen Simonyan appointed President of the National Assembly
- 18:37 Lilit Makunts appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA
- 18:32 Gnel Sanosyan appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures
- 18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-21
- 17:58 Asian Stocks down - 02-08-21
- 17:54 Gnel Sanosyan relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor
- 17:23 Young Ambassador of Diaspora: Armenia to kick off new program in September
- 16:17 More Cabinet members named
- 16:08 Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense
- 16:03 Suren Papikyan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
- 15:34 “This bronze has the value of gold”- Team Armenia’s Artur Davtyan
- 15:33 Azeri court sentences two Armenian PoWs to 20 years imprisonment on fabricated charges
- 15:19 Pashinyan nominates candidates for deputy PM, defense minister to president’s approval
- 14:37 Artistic Gymnastics: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins bronze at Tokyo 2020
- 14:16 Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold
- 14:04 Ameriabank Launches Erebuni Branch
- 13:53 Artsakh serviceman found dead outside military base
- 13:46 First Deputy Minister of Defense relieved from duties
- 13:11 COVID-19: Delta variant confirmed in Armenia
- 13:09 “New precedent in Armenian judiciary” – 1/3 of court presidents are women
- 12:52 Australia's ACT Young Liberals recognize Armenian Genocide
- 12:45 Blocs nominate candidates for Speaker of Parliament
- 12:41 Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator accepts startup applications for Fall2021 Batch
- 12:33 Pashinyan re-appointed prime minister
- 12:22 Yerevan city councilor stabbed 11 times in attempted murder
18:10, 07.26.2021
Viewed 1737 times USA denies use of force during demarcation works – Ambassador Tracy visits border section in Verin Shorzha
12:38, 07.28.2021
Viewed 1609 times French Ambassador comments on possibility of providing support to Armenia in defense field
12:37, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1567 times US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1553 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
17:22, 07.30.2021
Viewed 1523 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21