Gnel Sanosyan relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Government of Armenia, Gnel Sanosyan has been relieved of the post of Gegharkunik Governor, ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the Prime Minister is published on the website e-gov.am.

Gnel Sanosyan was appointed Governor of Gegharkunik on October 10, 2018.








