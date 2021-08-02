Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

More Cabinet members named

More Cabinet members named

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed Romanos Petrosyan as Minister of Environment and Narek Mkrtchyan as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the presidency reported.

Petrosyan and Mkrtchyan were nominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]