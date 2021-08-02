Azeri court sentences two Armenian PoWs to 20 years imprisonment on fabricated charges

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani court has sentenced two Armenian prisoners of war Alyosha Khosrovyan and Lyudvig Mkrtchyan to 20 years imprisonment on fabricated charges of “torture and cruel treatment” against Azeris during the First Nagorno Karabakh War, local news media reported.

Although the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan statement which ended the 2020 war stipulates the return of all PoWs and other captives, Azerbaijan refuses to repatriate the Armenian PoWs and is holding show trials against them.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan