Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

National Assembly of Armenia convenes extraordinary session on July 30

National Assembly of Armenia convenes extraordinary session on July 30

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will hold an extraordinary session on July 30, ARMENPRESS repwas informed from the official website of the National Assembly.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]