National Assembly of Armenia convenes extraordinary session on July 30
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will hold an extraordinary session on July 30, ARMENPRESS repwas informed from the official website of the National Assembly.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 21:48 National Assembly of Armenia convenes extraordinary session on July 30
- 21:16 Acting Armenian FM, Acting US Assistant Secretary highlight normalization of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 20:38 Armenian FM, EU special representative discuss situation resulted by Azerbaijani encroachments on Armenian territories
- 20:12 OSCE MG Co-chairs highlight launch of talks without preconditions and comprehensive settlement of NK conflict
- 19:58 Industrial production in Armenia increased by 2.1%
- 19:51 Human Rights Watch condemns illegal persecution of Armenian POWs in Baku
- 18:17 Use of force is inadmissible – CSTO Gen.-Sec. about situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 17:58 Samples of remains of 50 Armenian servicemen killed during the war to be transported to Netherlands for identification
- 17:52 Health condition of one of the servicemen wounded by Azerbaijani shooting remains extremely serious
- 17:32 Germany deeply concerned over renewed escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for reinstating ceasefire
- 17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-07-21
- 17:19 Asian Stocks up - 29-07-21
- 16:47 Baku court sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison under sham charges
- 16:39 Iran ready to help restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 16:32 Artsakh Foreign Ministry condemns visit of parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to occupied Shushi
- 15:38 Sotk gold mine not operating now for security purposes – Gegharkunik Governor
- 15:28 Kremlin spox didn’t comment on idea of deploying Russian border patrol posts along Armenia- Azerbaijan border
- 14:53 Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission
- 14:14 Armenian caretaker health minister presents steps to be taken to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
- 13:10 Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting underwent surgery: Gegharkunik Governor briefs on border situation
- 12:32 Armenian ministry of health prepares packages for increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, applying certain restrictions
- 12:18 COVID-19: Armenian government allocates over 3 bln drams for purchase of Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines
- 11:59 Azerbaijan hasn’t signed mandate of peacekeepers: Pashinyan calls this an action against peace and stability in Karabakh
- 11:49 Deployment of Russian border guard posts along Armenian-Azerbaijani border needs to be considered, says Pashinyan
- 11:29 Azerbaijan attempts to discredit trilateral statements and the topic of unblocking regional communications - Pashinyan
09:24, 07.23.2021
Viewed 1697 times UAVs come to help rescuers: Armenia develops new technology solutions
18:10, 07.26.2021
Viewed 1583 times USA denies use of force during demarcation works – Ambassador Tracy visits border section in Verin Shorzha
15:39, 07.22.2021
Viewed 1495 times ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity
12:17, 07.23.2021
Viewed 1398 times Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games in facts and numbers
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1337 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military