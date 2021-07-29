Human Rights Watch condemns illegal persecution of Armenian POWs in Baku

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Giorgi Gogia, Associate Director, Europe and Central Asia Division of the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch, referred to the illegal verdict of the Armenian captives by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes. ARMENPRESS reports Gogia noted that the criminal persecution of the Armenian war prisoners on the charges of illegal crossing of the border is a violation of the 3rd Geneva Convention.

'' Captured combatants should have been afforded PoW status and returned after hostilities ended’’, Gogia wrote on his Twitter page.

Baku Court on Grave Crimes has sentenced 13 Armenian prisoners of war to 6 years inprisonment on trumped-up charges.