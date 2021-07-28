Azerbaijani forces fire at direction of several villages in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province – Ombudsman

YEREVAN. JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Ombudsman of Armenia continues receiving alarms from citizens that the Azerbaijani armed forces are still firing at the direction of Sotk, Kut, Azat, Norabak, Nerkin Shorja, Verin Shorja villages of Gegharkunik province. Kut and Verin Shorja villages are particularly under direct target of shots.

“Intensive fires are underway, shots are fired from both small and large caliber weapons.

The Ombudsman has recorded the statement of the Armenian Defense Ministry that these Azerbaijani military attacks have political motives. Therefore, the Ombudsman invites the attention of international organizations to that statement”, the Office said.

The facts obtained by the Ombudsman’s staffers in Gegharunik confirm that the shots are constantly provoked by the Azerbaijani armed forces, these shots are fired in the vicinity of Armenian villages, also in their direction and have a common intention, violate the rights, life and peace of the Armenian civilians.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan