In response to Azerbaijan's use of force, Armenia will employ all its military-political tools - MFA

YEREVAN. JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement over the offensive military operations launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces at the north-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border.

The statement says:

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, who have infiltrated into Armenia’s sovereign territory since May 12, have launched an attack today at around 03:40 against the Armenian positions located in the north-eastern section of the border, as a result of which localized battles have taken place. According to preliminary reports, there are human losses.

It’s worth noting that the Azerbaijani side deliberately escalates the situation in conditions when the illegal presence of Azerbaijani troops in the sovereign territory of Armenia continues, when the leadership of Azerbaijan justifies such actions by making territorial and historical claims to Armenia.

In response to the use of force by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia, the Republic of Armenia will apply all its military-political tools in accordance with international law.

We strongly condemn the military actions of the Azerbaijani side directed against regional peace and security.

The entire responsibility for the further escalation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan