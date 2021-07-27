Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games without fans seem to be soulless – Armenian deputy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Karen Giloyan says this year’s Summer Olympic Games without fans seem to be soulless.

He told Armenpress that a very serious attention is paid to coronavirus-related rules during these Games as participants are constantly giving tests for COVID-19.

“In terms of organization everything is perfectly prepared. All Japanese organizations are well-prepared, everything is on a very high level, but the fact that there are no fans makes the Games soulless. This is the only shortcoming”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan