‘All efforts will be made for having effective healthcare system’, Artsakh State Minister says

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of State of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert, accompanied by minister of health Mikayel Hayriyan, advisor to the Artsakh president Lilit Hakobjanyan and advisor to the state minister Davit Hakobyan, the Office of the State Minister told Armenpress.

During the tour the state minister congratulated the women on giving birth to their babies, was interested in the medical service course and wished them good health.

“The new maternity hospital will soon be put into operation. Although the new building has been seriously damaged during the recent war, it hasn’t changed the government’s approaches. We are going to have new maternity hospital with latest equipment and infrastructure thanks to state and charitable investments”, the State Minister said, adding: “We will spare no effort for creating attractive environment and necessary conditions for having an effective healthcare system. We are sure that any fundamental decision will be made as a result of inclusive and professional processes”.

In his turn minister of health Mikayel Hayriyan highlighted constantly raising the quality of the services provided, introducing electronic medicine system, stating that they are going to make serious program reforms soon.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan