Number of fires increase in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of fires has increased in Armenia conditioned by the record-high hot weather, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

5% increase in fires was registered in the Republic in the first half of 2021.

Most of the fires this year were registered in grassy areas.

In summer fires are also caused by negligence of citizens during their vacation in nature.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan