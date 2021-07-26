Pashinyan meets with members of Civil Contract party elected to parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is meeting with the members of the Civil Contract party who have been elected to the parliament with the results of the recent elections.

The meeting is taking place at the headquarters of the Civil Contract party.

Before the meeting MP Hrachya Hakobyan told reporters that he doesn’t know the agenda of the meeting. He didn’t rule out that the meeting will touch upon the border situation.

The first session of the new Parliament will take place on August 2.

