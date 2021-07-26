Agenda of first session of Armenia’s new Parliament announced

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of the first session of the new Parliament of Armenia has been announced.

During the first session it is expected to create audit committee.

The Parliament will also elect Speaker and three Vice Speakers.

Formation of standing committees and election of their chairmen are also on the agenda.

The MPs will also approve the government’s program.

The first session of the new Parliament will take place on August 2.

