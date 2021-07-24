Armenia’s Chief of General Staff receives Bulgarian Embassy’s military attaché 

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan received today military attaché of the Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia, Lieutenant-Colonel Yancho Komitov, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

Artak Davtyan thanked the military attaché for the productive work in Armenia over the past four years and for the contribution to the strengthening of the bilateral military cooperation, wishing success to his future mission.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan