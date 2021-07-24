Iran calls for restoring peace in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Iran calls for restoring peace in the South Caucasus, Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, commenting on the recent tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, IRNA news agency reports.

He expressed regret over the casualties reported during the border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling for restraint and stressing the necessity for solving the border disputes between the two countries.

The spokesperson expressed the readiness of Iran to assist in achieving stable peace in the South Caucasus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan