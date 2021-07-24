Armenian President holds private talk with Emperor of Japan in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a private meeting with Emperor of Japan Naruhito at the Tokyo Imperial Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Emperor and the people of Japan on the organization and holding of the Summer Olympic Games in this difficult situation connected with the coronavirus pandemic.

During their talk they touched upon the Armenian-Japanese relations, as well as the importance of preserving the friendly ties between the two nations.

The Armenian President arrived in Tokyo on a working visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan