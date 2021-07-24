One of three Armenian soldiers wounded from Azerbaijani fire in critical condition

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. One of the three Armenian servicemen, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani fire on July 23 at the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, is in critical condition.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenpress that a criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Investigation continues.

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik section of the border on July 23 at about 17:00. The shootings in the direction of the Armenian side took place after shootings in their own territory, which can be explained as an interpersonal incident. This is also evidenced by the fact that the Azerbaijani MoD informs in its press release that an Azerbaijani serviceman died as a result of the shootings from the Armenian side. The Defense Ministry of Armenia stated that the Armenian side did not take any action until the moment that the Azerbaijani side started to shoot in the direction of the Armenian border guards. As a result of the intensive shooting caused by another Azerbaijani provocation 3 Armenian servicemen received slight injuries. They have been transported to a hospital in Gegharkunik province.

