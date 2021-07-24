Armenian President attends reception hosted by Emperor of Japan in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the official reception hosted by Emperor of Japan Naruhito at the imperial palace on the sidelines of his working visit in Tokyo, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The reception was dedicated to the delegations of foreign top officials who visited Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Among those attending the reception were French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, US First Lady Jill Biden, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan