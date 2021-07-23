32nd Summer Olympic Games officially launched in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The 32nd Summer Olympic Games have officially launched in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on July 23.

For the first time in history, the ceremony is not attended by fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 950 officials are attending the event.

During the opening ceremony the participants honored the memory of all those who died during the pandemic.

The march of delegations involving representatives of 207 countries was held.

Armenia’s team members - boxer Hovhannes Bachkov and swimmer Varsenik Manucharyan - were holding the national flag.

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian also attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony lasted for 2 hours and ended with the ceremony of lighting the flame.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan