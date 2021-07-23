Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 23,811 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,078,522, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 0.39% in relative terms.

Moscow confirmed 3,425 COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Currently, 476,222 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 795 compared to 796 the day before. In all, 152,296 patients died of the infection.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,547 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,450,004 people have recovered by now.