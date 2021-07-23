ANIF and Masdar plan to propose constructing another 200 MW solar power station in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANFI) and the UAE-based company Masdar plan to propose installing one more solar power station together with the construction of 200 MW solar power station in Armenia’s Dahtadem and Talin communities in autumn, ANIF CEO Davit Papazyan told Armenpress.

“We, the ANIF team and Masdar, will present a proposal to construct 200 MW station to the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure in autumn. It will more likely be at a cheaper tariff compared to this contract”, he said.

The ANIF executive director reminded that amendments have been made to the law on public-private partnership. “If in the past the law was quite complex, and in my opinion was a transparent wall for making this format investments in Armenia, the recent changes allow to carry out such scale programs through bilateral negotiations”, Davit Papazyan said.

They have already planned the location of the new solar power station, it will be not far from Aragatsotn province. The land will again belong to community.

If the program is approved, the solar power station will start its operation a year after the construction of the one in Dashtadem and Talin.

As for the solar power station to be constructed in Dashtadem and Talin, the ANIF chief said: “It is envisaged that there will be a full sale of electricity in October 2024, and the second 200 MW station 12 months later, which means in October 2025”.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan