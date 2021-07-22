Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Tbilisi-Yerevan-Tbilisi flights launched by MyWay airlines

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS.  MyWay airlines launched Tbilisi-Yerevan-Tbilisi flights from July 22.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Armenia International Airports CJSC, 3 flights will be implemented weekly, each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"For more details on the availability of air tickets, their acquisition, please contact the airline," the statement said’’, reads the statement.








