International companies, including from Diaspora to be engaged in upcoming capital construction programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the capital programs as envisaged by the pre-election program of the Civil Contract party.

“According to the party’s pre-election program we have been obliged to build 2600 km road, 500 kindergartens, 300 schools in the next five years, to start or complete construction of 15 water reservoirs. Our analysis shows that today the potential of construction companies operating in Armenia doesn’t allow to implement this program”, he said, adding that they wish to draw the attention of international partners on this issue.

“Firstly, we, of course, mean the enterprises which are owned by our businessmen of the Diaspora. Here we also hope that these construction companies will bring new construction standards, new quality to Armenia”, the caretaker PM said.

