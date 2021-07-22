Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to announce today the date of first session of new Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session today at 16:00 during which it will form the protocol on registering members of the new parliament and giving the seats.

The CEC will also announce the date of the first session of new Parliament.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.

Three political forces have been elected to the Parliament: the Civil Contract party, the Armenia alliance and “I Have the Honor” alliance.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan