“Armenia” bloc member Armen Charchyan to be released on bail

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has approved the motion on releasing member of the “Armenia” alliance Armen Charchyan on bail, his attorney Erik Alexanyan said.

Charchyan’s attorneys filed a motion to the court to release him on bail.

Attorney Aram Vardevanyan stated that Armen Charchyan will be released on 15 million AMD bail.

Armen Charchyan, a renowned doctor and the director of the Izmirlyan Medical Center of Yerevan who was running for parliament under the “Armenia” bloc led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan, was arrested on suspicion of electoral fraud. He denied wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan