Armenian President hosts MEP Nathalie Loiseau

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Member of European Parliament representing France Nathalie Loiseau, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

The MEP told the Armenian President that she is planning to visit Artsakh to personally get acquainted with the situation and the problems, in order to understand the possible directions of EU’s, France’s support to Armenia and Artsakh.

President Sarkissian thanked the MEP for the visit to Armenia and the plan to visit Artsakh, as well as for the constant attention to the issues facing Armenia and Artsakh.

Armen Sarkissian introduced the post-war situation in the country and his vision on Armenia’s further development directions, stating that he highlights both the support of the EU and France in the strengthening of Armenia and the deepening of cooperation in targeted areas.

In the context of the country’s development, the President highlighted making constitutional amendments and adopting new constitution that will have effective balance and restraint mechanisms which will contribute to the country’s democratic progress and will enable to fully and effectively engage the human potential of the Diaspora in the homeland development processes. As another precondition for development, the President emphasized the importance of ensuring progress in high-tech, artificial intelligence and education field.

The Armenian President and the MEP exchanged views also on regional issues.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan