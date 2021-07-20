Armenia’s Yeraskh community leader, wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shooting, undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat province Radik Oghikyan has underwent a surgery after receiving a gunshot wound as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting at the Yeraskh section of the border. Currently, he feels well, his relative told Armenpress.

“His health condition is good, everything is normal. He feels well”, the relative said.

Earlier director of the hospital of Ararat province Arayik Sardaryan said Radik Oghikyan sustained a wound in his arm as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces. He said that Radik Oghikyan has been transported to the hospital at midnight. His condition was not life-threatening, however, he was transported to a hospital in Yerevan at night.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that in the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly.

