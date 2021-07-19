Dutch Acting FM briefs parliament on efforts aimed at repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Dutch Acting FM Sigrid Kaag addressed another letter to the parliament, informing about the works undertaken for the repatriation of the Armenian captives. ARMENPRESS reports the FM particularly noted that the government continues to urge Azerbaijan to fulfill its commitments under international agreements and the trilateral declaration and assured that the Netherlands will be consistent in facilitating the speedy return of all Armenian captives.

In addition to the written letter, Sigrid Kaag also spoke about the isue during the debate on Armenia-Azerbaijan held at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the parliament on the same day.

The Acting Minister also informed the Parliament about raising the issue of POWs in Baku by the Foreign Ministers of Austria, Lithuania and Romania on behalf of the EU. Sigrid Kaag assured that the Netherlands always urges to expand the role of the EU in the efforts of returning the POWs, as well as increasing the volume of the humanitarian aid to Artsakh.