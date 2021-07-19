Armenia, Russia sum up results of staff talks between Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia have summed up the results of the staff talks between their Armed Forces on July 17, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The Russian delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, who was in Armenia on a 5-day visit, presented the results of the talks and outlined the future plans.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan thanked the Russian Armed Forces’ delegation for the close cooperation.

The sides also discussed the future directions of the bilateral military partnership, as well as a signed a memorandum of cooperation in the end.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan