Armenian President congratulates German Chancellor on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of her birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-German relations and the expansion of mutual partnership in various areas is significant.

I highly value the bilateral relations which are based on mutual trust and am convinced that they will contribute to the constant development and deepening of the cooperation between the two countries.

I warmly remember our meetings both in Yerevan and Berlin, and the consistent implementation of the agreements, which were reached during those meetings, will give a new quality to the Armenian-German partnership for the benefit of the welfare of the two nations”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan