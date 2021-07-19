Armenia reports 92 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. 92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 227,522, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3554 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 19.

96 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,427.

The death toll has reached 4569 (3 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3414.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan