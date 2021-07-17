Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijani servicemen regularly fired at Armenian positions in the Yeraskh direction of Armenian border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. On July 17, starting from 13:30 pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

The Armenian guards took countermeasures. There are no casualties from the Armenian side. As of 21:00, the situation in the Yeraskh border area is relatively stable.








