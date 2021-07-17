Constitutional Court of Armenia upholds the CEC decision on the election results

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia decided to uphold the decision of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia on the results of the early parliamentary elections held on June 20, 2021.

ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the Constitutional Court was announced by the President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan. "This decision is final and enters into force upon publication," Dilanyan said.

He said that the full text of the decision will be published on the website of the Constitutional Court within three days defined by law and will be delivered to the parties.

The Constitutional Court decided to merge the appeals of the "Armenia", "I have honor" blocs, "Zartonk" and "Armenian Homeland" parties on questioning the election results, as their appeals referred to the same issue. The trial in the joint case had started on July 9.