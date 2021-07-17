Azerbaijan refuses to provide Armenia with corridor for resuming Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan- Russia railway - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in the negotiations with the President of the European Council that the immediate return of prisoners of war prisoners, hostages and other detainees to Azerbaijan without preconditions, in accordance with the international humanitarian law and the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration is a priority, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with Charles Michel.

"I want to emphasize that Azerbaijan's policy of not returning prisoners of war, hostages or other detainees is not the only case of its violation of the November 9 trilateral statement. As you know, the November 9 statement envisages the unblocking of all transport and economic infrastructures in the region. Azerbaijan obstructs this process not only with obvious threats to occupy Armenia's sovereign territory, but also, in spite of its obligations, refuses to provide Armenia with a corridor for the launch of the Armenia-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Russia railway," Pashinyan said.

The caretaker Prime Minister emphasized that Armenia will carry out consistent and constructive work for the unblocking of regional communications, the restoration of the communications, the construction of new roads, in particular, the "North-South" highway, and here the support of the European Union is very important.