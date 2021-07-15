Artsakh's Ombudsman informs about shootings from Azerbaijani side

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. In order to verify the information spread on social networks about the shootings from Shushi direction on July 15, the staff of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender collected facts about the incident. ARMENPRESS reports Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page that their staff visited Armenavan district of Stepanakert. During the meeting with the residents, the fact was confirmed that at about 17:00, the Azerbaijani side fired short shots 4-5 times. The information was also confirmed by the relevant state bodies.

''The Russian peace-keeping forces have been informed about the incident. According to the information received from the Ministry of Health and from the Stepanakert military hospital, there are no casualties. By grossly violating the trilateral declaration on ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side resorts to provocative measures more frequently in the recent days, aiming to continuously intimidate the civilian population and forming an atmosphere of fear and tension. The introduction of clear mechanisms for investigating incidents is simply a necessity to curb the aspirations of the Azerbaijani side and rule out provocations.

Azerbaijani encroachments on the physical and mental immunity of the people of Artsakh should receive adequate assessments by the Russian peacekeepers and the international community, inclyuding public assessments'', Gegham Stepanyan wrote.