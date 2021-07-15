French FM, US Secretary of State discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was on a working visit in Washington D.C. on July 13-14, has stated that he and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during their meeting.

Summing up the results of the visit, the French FM said that they have discussed taking possible steps to establish lasting peace.

“I have talked about our joint actions as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at establishing lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the French FM said.

