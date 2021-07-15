Armenian President congratulates UAE Vice President on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly ties and developing the mutual partnership between Armenia and the UAE.

“I am convinced that the high-level relations between the two countries which are based on mutual trust will further expand and deepen in the future with joint efforts, involving new prospective cooperation programs”, the letter reads.

