President Sarkissian receives heads of the Police, National Security Service and State Protection Service

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Chief of the Police of Armenia Major General Vahe Ghazaryan; Director of the National Security Service, Major General Armen Abazyan and Head of the State Protection Service of the National Security Service, Major General Sargis Hovhannisyan on July 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, congratulating them on receiving high titles and wishing them success, President Sarkissian inquired about the activities and problems related to the respective sectors. The interlocutors touched upon the maintenance of public and legal order in the country and issues related to the national security.

President Sarkissian said the early parliamentary elections held on June 20 were an important period for the country. At the same time, he indicated that there are still several problems and attached special importance to the fact that law-enforcement authorities must act with utmost responsibility and professionalism and exclusively within the scope of their powers. The President also underscored the importance of lawful enforcement of laws and ensuring of lawfulness and rule of law in the country.