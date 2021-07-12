Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France will always stand with Armenia – Ara Toranian

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS.Zareh Sinanyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, received Ara Toranian, Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) and Editor of Nouvelles d'Arménie, ARMENPRESS reports the Office of the High Commissioner of the Diaspora informed.

Issues related to the activities of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France, the Armenian community, Armenia-France relations were discussed during the meeting. "The CCAF will always stand by the Armenian state and people," said Ara Toranian. At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation.