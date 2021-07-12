Yerevan in the list of top five destinations of Ukrainian international airlines

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The capital of Armenia, Yerevan, is one of the five most popular destinations for Ukrainian international airlines, ARMENPRESS reports AnalitikaUA.net informs. Ukrainian International Airlines is increasing the number of flights to more popular international destinations due to increasing demand.

It is noted that the demand is rising due to the easing of limitations over border crossing. The number of flights is increased from Kyiv to Greece, Larnaca, Cairo, Baku, Yerevan.

Flights from Ukraine to Armenia are operated by SkyUp, Bees, Ukrainian International Airlines.