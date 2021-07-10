Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line

Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. General Director of the High Voltage Electric Networks CJSC of Armenia Hayk Harutyan and director of Sunir, Mansur Saeidi, held a video talk on July 7 discussing the construction process of the Armenia-Iran 3rd high voltage power transmission line, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported.

The sides agreed to regularly exchange information and organize mutual visits.

The Embassy of Armenia in Iran also participated in the online discussion.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects 11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3352 times
EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects

Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away 12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1901 times
Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away

New police patrol service launches in Yerevan 11:12, 07.07.2021
Viewed 1197 times
New police patrol service launches in Yerevan

ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed 11:56, 07.05.2021
Viewed 1043 times
ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed

Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis 12:52, 07.03.2021
Viewed 1013 times
Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration