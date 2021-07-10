Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. General Director of the High Voltage Electric Networks CJSC of Armenia Hayk Harutyan and director of Sunir, Mansur Saeidi, held a video talk on July 7 discussing the construction process of the Armenia-Iran 3rd high voltage power transmission line, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported.

The sides agreed to regularly exchange information and organize mutual visits.

The Embassy of Armenia in Iran also participated in the online discussion.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan