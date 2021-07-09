Armenian President receives EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and his delegation who have arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian welcomed the EU delegation’s visit to Armenia and stated: “We highly appreciate our friends and the support they provide to us. Especially now when our country is trying to get out of the post-war crisis. I am optimistic and believe that we will eventually solve all the problems”.

The EU Commissioner stated that the purpose of their visit is to highlight the importance of the relations and the partnership with the countries of the South Caucasian region.

The Armenian President and the EU Commissioner touched upon the post-war situation in the region, the humanitarian problems and the possible EU support. Olivér Várhelyi said the European Union attaches importance to regional stability and is ready to support establishing long-term and stable peace.

The officials also discussed the prospects of deepening and developing the Armenia-EU partnership in different directions.

The Commissioner said the European Union proposes large economic and investment package to Armenia, over which a very hard work has been carried out, and its implementation is a good opportunity for the country’s economic and social recovery. He also expressed the EU’s readiness to assist in overcoming the regional challenges, to the economic integration.

Commenting on the EU’s major investment package provided to Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian said it creates good opportunities for Armenia, adding that its efficiency will depend on its right and targeted implementation. He in particular attached importance to the future-directed development, in particular the implementation of projects in innovative technologies, artificial intelligence. In this context the meeting sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation on the sidelines of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow).

Olivér Várhelyi said they are ready to work with Armenia also in fighting coronavirus, providing new vaccines, etc.

