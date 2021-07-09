Armenian caretaker PM congratulates Argentine President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Alberto Angel Fernandez of the Republic of Argentina on the country’s Independence Day, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Argentina on the occasion of Independence Day.

Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of close multifaceted cooperation with Argentina, based on mutual respect and democratic values.

I am hopeful that our friendly relations will provide a solid foundation for the furtherance of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

I wish you robust health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the fraternal people of Argentina.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”