Armenian Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The acting Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Rassian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov on July 8, ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border of Gegharkunik and Syunik regions, the ways to resolve it, as well as the course of the mission carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Valery Gerasimov touched upon the agenda of the talks with the Russian Defense Ministry delegation arriving in Armenia in the coming days to discuss bilateral programs and actions aimed at deepening the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, as well as the process of large-scale reforms launched in the Armenian Armed Forces.