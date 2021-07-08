Memory of legendary Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan honored in Turkish Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Turkey has honored the memory of legendary Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan.

Member of Parliament, Vice-Chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Meral Danis Bestas said during one of the sessions that the famous Armenian duduk player has passed away at the age of 93.

“Gasparyan, whose life was full of pain and longing, merged his grief with the sound of duduk and told us about life. We remember him with respect and gratitude”, the lawmaker said.

The Turkish media have also reacted to the news about the death of Jivan Gasparyan.

