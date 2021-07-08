Pashinyan holds meeting with Prosperous Armenia party leader Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of consultations with the heads of a number of political forces, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan thanked Tsarukyan for accepting the invitation to meet and stated: “I have already released our assessment: according to it the domestic political crisis has been overcome as a result of the elections. I think we need to take all possible measures to solve the problems facing our country, to unite the cooperation forces and find correct formats.

Of course, the Prosperous Armenia party has played a very tangible role in the political life of Armenia for many years. The party, however, lost these elections, but I think that it still remains an influential force in Armenia’s domestic political life”, Pashinyan said, expressing wish to listen to the party leader’s views and positions.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, after the elections, as I thanked the people, the voters, I also said that not everything depends on the mandate, if there is no mandate, it doesn’t mean that we are not with the people. We stand by the people, we have discussed and informed about our vision, our approach on how to overcome this situation. Regardless of not being represented in the Parliament, we stand by our people”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan